GREAT FALLS- A man who assaulted a woman and later told officers to shoot him has been charged.
Court documents say a person called the Great Falls Police Department and reported that Spencer Johnson was hallucinating from being on meth, and believed people were following him.
While officers were en-route, dispatch advised them Johnson was back inside and there was an active disturbance in progress, the caller being choked by Johnson.
When officers arrived they were told by dispatch that Johnson left with a knife in an unknown direction and that he had a number of officer cautions in his jacket, including “suicide by cop.”
Officers found Johnson sitting in a running car, and when they made eye contact with him, court documents say he started to reach for something they couldn’t see in the vehicle.
An officer drew their duty weapon and pointed at Johnson and ordered him to show his hands.
Johnson did not comply and yelled at the officers, placing his hands on the steering wheel for a few moments before going back to digging for something out of sight of the officers.
Johnson also screamed “shoot me” several times.
Officers tried to break the driver’s side window, the officer affadavit saying it convinced Johnson to open the door.
After the door was opened, Johnson continued to yell and not comply with commands while trying to dig in his pocket.
Johnson was forcibly removed from the car by officers and while they were trying to place him in handcuffs, he kept reaching for his pocket.
Two knives were later found on Johnson.
After Johnson was placed in custody, an officer talked to the person who called who said she and Johnson got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight.
The caller said Johnson grabbed her by the throat and slammed her into a wall before hitting her multiple times and forcing her to the ground.
When the caller was on the floor, Johnson put his hand over her mouth, cutting off her air supply.
The officer affidavit notes that the caller had blood visible in both nostrils of her nose, a large contusion on her forehead and multiple small abrasions on her face, neck and hands.
Johnson scored a level two on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool.
Spencer David Johnson has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member, partner or family member assault, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and resisting arrest.