GREAT FALLS– On March 10th, a woman contacted the Great Falls Police Department and reported she was a victim Gordon Cook who was arrested on a separate sex offense.
She agreed to go in to the police station for a recorded interview the following day.
Court documents say in the interview, the victim said she was friends with Cook’s nephew, and that Cook would allow his son and nephew to through parties at his home.
The victim and her friend ran into Cook's nephew where they learned about a party and decided they would go. Court documents say the victim’s friend was the designated driver and would watch out for the victim while she drank.
She mentioned that she already thought Cook was a “creep”.
They found it odd that Cook let them drink at his house and he would hang out with them. She also told police he made comments about women that made her uncomfortable.
The victim said she was the last person at Cook’s home and that her friend leaving after receiving a call from her boyfriend.
The victim told police she was very drunk and the details were “fuzzy”.
She said she and Cook were in the living room talking when she went upstairs, but she couldn’t recall why.
Court documents say she doesn’t remember how she ended up in Cook’s bedroom, but she remembers her touching her breast and buttocks, and when she told Cook no, he became more aggressive about it.
Court documents say the victim told Cook more than once she didn’t want to have sex, but Cook said he was going to anyway.
The victim told police she didn’t fight back because he was much bigger than her, and that she felt helpless in the moment as she was intoxicated and he was larger than her.
After the incident, court documents say she drove to a gas station where she stayed for a while because she was still drunk to drive.
She then went to another friend’s house and told her what happened.
The victim’s friend told her to talk to her parents, but the victim didn’t want to because she was 17 at the time and feared she would get in trouble for drinking and she didn’t know how they would respond to the incident.
Court documents say that the victims other friends found out and spread rumors that she wanted it and regretted it which is why she said it was a rape.
The victim confided in a teacher and said she was going through some things and they helped talk her through some issues.
Court documents say Cook would go to her place of work and she told police it was because he found it funny to see her uncomfortable.
She also told police she would also see him at the bars when she was out with her friends, and the sight of him would cause her panic attacks.
The victim said she came forward about it now because of his arrest over the weekend. She said she still doesn’t want her parents to know, but decided to talk after seeing he did something to someone else.
Gordon Dean Cook has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.