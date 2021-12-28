GREAT FALLS, Mt. - A man attempting to break into the home of an off-duty Great Falls police officer was shot early Monday morning.
GFPD says the man who was trying to get into the home was not known to the officer.
The situation escalated to the point where the officer fired a weapon and the man sustained a gunshot wound. It was not immediately clear if the weapon fired was the officer's service weapon. The man was eventually transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
GFP Chief Jeff Newton has asked the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the incident. The results of that investigation will be sent to the Cascade County's Attorney's Office for review.
The officer is on paid administrative leave. Neither his name or the name of the man who was shot are being released at this time.