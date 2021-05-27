GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man has been charged after he was caught speeding with children in the car.

Court documents say a 2008 Chevy Impala was seen speeding on US-89, a trooper using a radar observing the Chevy was driving 82 miles per hour in an area that has a daytime posted speed limit of 70 miles per hour.

When the trooper made contact with the driver, identified as Daniel Lee Rayl, he reportedly had bloodshot and watery eyes and his speech was slurred.

A woman and two children, ages three and five, were also in the car at the time.

At the trooper’s request, Rayl got out of the car, and a strong smell of alcohol reportedly came from his breath.

Rayl admitted to drinking a few alcoholic beverages earlier in the day and exhibited all six clues for the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus maneuver as well as two of eight clues for the Walk and Turn maneuver.

A preliminary breath test provided by Rayl showed a positive reading of 0.138 BrAC according to documents.

Daniel Lee Rayl has been charged with criminal child endangerment, speeding and driving while under the influence of alcohol.