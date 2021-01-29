GREAT FALLS - A man has been charged after around $20,000 in electronics, bags, tools and merchandise was stolen from a work truck.
On Jan. 7, a Great Falls Police Officer responded to a report of a theft, and made contact with a man who stated someone broke into his Loenbro work truck as well as his personal truck.
Around $20,000 in electronics, bags, tools and merchandise, including an iPad belonging to Loenbro, were taken from the work truck, and about $1,140 worth of specialty work jackets and ski boots were taken from the man’s personal truck court documents say.
Officers were eventually lead to an apartment complex by tracking the iPad’s GPS.
At the location, officers saw a man, and recorded on Watchguard video, getting out of a red van where the iPad was reportedly showing to be in or near.
The van was impounded and after a search warrant was obtained, the iPad and a stolen backpack were found inside along with multiple items and documents identifying Mizrain Vazquez as the operator or in possession of the van.
The majority of other stolen items were later recovered inside the apartment complex’s laundry room.
Court documents say Vazquez matched a description of the person who had been seen leaving the van as well.
Vazquez was contacted on Jan. 28 on an unrelated case, and after being advised of his Miranda Rights, he agreed to speak to an officer.
According to court documents, Vazquez denied any involvement or knowledge of the case and stated “I don’t steal.”
Documents note Vazquez’s criminal history including criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, which was deferred and dismissed, and pending charges in more than one case.
The affidavit states the officer determined probable cause Vazquez obtained or exerted unauthorized control over electronics, bags, tools and merchandise with the purpose of depriving the owner of the property.
Vazquez is a level three on the pre-trial safety assessment tool.
Mizrain Vazquez has been charged with theft, theft (2nd offense) and two counts of criminal trespass to vehicles.