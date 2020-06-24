GREAT FALLS- A Cascade County Detention Center Detention Officer was assaulted by man after being brought up to the jail Tuesday.
A release from Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says Justin Len Cochran had been brought to the jail earlier in the day and was not complying while being booked in.
Cochran was thrashing around, banging his head on the wall and attempted to kick detention officers multiple times when they were trying to handcuff him.
Cochran was eventually placed in a helmet, a spit hood and full-body restraints and was carried into a padded cell for his safety and the officers’.
According to the release, detention officers say Cochran started to calm down over an hour, and officers went into the padded cell to remove the handcuffs from behind Cochran’s back to his front.
As the officers removed the handcuffs, Cochran started to fight the officers again, and when one officer was attempting to secure the handcuffs in front of Cochran, Cochran bit the officer’s right thumb.
The release says video footage from the cell shows the officer jerk his arm away when he was bit, and that Cochran left teeth marks on his thumb.
Justin Len Cochran has been charged with assault on a peace officer.