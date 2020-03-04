GREAT FALLS- A woman was reportedly assaulted by her husband Monday who then drove off with their child in the car.
Court documents say an officer was dispatched to the area of 8th Street South regarding a report of a man who physically assaulted a woman.
The officer talked to the victim who was sitting in an empty gravel pull out who said her common-law husband, Kevin Heupel, physically assaulted her.
The victim said Heupel punched her in the face while she was trying to grab their infant child out of a car, adding that she was worried about the well being of her child because Heupel has an anger problem.
After being punched, the victim said Heupel then removed her from the car, and when she was outside Heupel accelerated and ran over her foot when she tried to open the back passenger door.
The victim then said Heupel continued to shout profanities and drove away at a high rate of speed with her son still in the car.
Heupel was later found and detained, and while at the Great Falls Police Department, admitted to driving the car in an aggressive manner while his child was inside.
He also admitted to physically removing the woman from the car and that he may have struck her in the face during the struggle to get her out.
Kevin Miles Heupel has been charged with criminal endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and partner or family member assault.