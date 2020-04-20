Walter Muller

From: Cascade County

In January, one woman went to the sheriff’s office to report a sexual offense.

When speaking with officers she said the victim had been molested by Walter Muller. 

The victim told officers that the abuse started when she was about 2-years-old. She first told someone about it when she was 5-years-old.

Court documents report the abuse happened for many years. 

Muller denied the abuse when he was asked about it. 

When the victim was 12-years-old, she was talked to about reporting the abuse, but never didn't until this year. 

Muller is charged with sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault.

