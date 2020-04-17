GREAT FALLS- On April 16, Great Falls Police Officers talked to a 14-year-old girl and her mother who stated a man had sexually assaulted the 14-year-old the night before.
Court documents say the victim reported to the officers that Willie Veltkamp told her to remove her tampon before he sexually assaulted her.
The victim's mother said she was at work during the assault, and told officers she received a text from the victim saying she was technically not a virgin because of Veltkamp.
After the victim told her mother that Veltkamp sexually assaulted her, her mother took her to the hospital for an evaluation.
A preliminary sexual assault kit on the victim indicated trauma as a result of the sexual assault according to the officer affidavit.
An officer talked to Veltkamp who admitted to “snuggling” with the victim, but denied finding her attractive and denied anything physical happened between them.
Willie Todd Veltkamp has been charged for sex crimes against children.