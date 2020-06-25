GREAT FALLS- A man has been charged after he touched two children’s genitals while swimming in a backyard pool.
Court documents say Jackie Dean Riley knowingly subjected a 7-year-old and a 6-year-old to sexual contact on June 23 and multiple days prior.
The two children told their guardian of the sexual contact, and the 7-year-old stated she and the 6-year-old were also sexually assaulted in the garage on the property at an earlier time.
Riley is accused of touching the children “on the butt” both outside and inside their clothing.
During an interview, Riley admitted he “may have accidentally touched the girls” but “never in any way that was sexually gratifying” while playing with them in the pool.
Jackie Dean Riley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.