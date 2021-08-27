GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man has been charged after his girlfriend reported to law enforcement that she has been in a physically abusive relationship with him.
Court documents say the woman reported to a Great Falls police officer that she has been in a physically abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Adam McCurdy for over a year.
The woman reported that several times during the day, she accidentally called McCurdy her ex-husband’s name.
One instance reportedly happened while the two were laying in bed, and McCurdy was upset and asked the woman how she would like it if he called her his ex’s name.
Documents say McCurdy then forced the woman from her back onto her stomach and side and began to perform a sexual act while calling her his ex’s name.
During the incident, the woman told McCurdy he was hurting her and asked him several times to stop.
McCurdy then left the residence and went back to his residence.
While speaking with the woman, an officer saw she received a text message from McCurdy, and the woman allowed the officer to view their messages.
In one message, the woman asked McCurdy, “Are you going to admit what you did.” and McCurdy responded saying “Yup” and “I’m done.”
Another message from the woman said, “You penetrated me forcefully”, to which McCurdy responded by saying, “Yeah. So, I’m not taking the fall for that, if you think I raped you, and you’re going to try and make me feel bad, screw that.”
After the woman left to go to the emergency room at Benefis ER to undergo a SANE exam, the officer went to McCurdy's residence.
McCurdy agreed to go to the Great Falls Police Department station for a recorded interview.
Documents say that while the officer was preparing the paperwork for the interview, McCurdy made a phone call to the woman on speakerphone.
McCurdy asked the woman where she was at, and she told him she was at the hospital.
At one point, McCurdy turned the phone off speakerphone, and the officer was not able to hear the woman’s side of the conversation, however, documents say the officer heard McCurdy tell the woman that the situation was going to make him register as a sex offender.
McCurdy was read his Miranda Warning, signed a Statement of Rights form and agreed to speak with the officer.
During the interview, documents say McCurdy did not go into detail about the time of the assault, however, McCurdy said he and the woman were in bed preparing to be intimate together, but he left because they were both being mean to each other.
Every time McCurdy was asked to go into detail about what happened while in bed with the woman, he reportedly would not talk about that time period.
The interview was ended after McCurdy requested an attorney.
Court documents say that it seemed as though McCurdy was getting ready to leave the exit interview room even though he was not free to leave at that time.
McCurdy was advised by the officer that he was being placed in handcuffs, but he tensed his muscles making it not possible to put the handcuffs on.
Another officer got involved and they used physical force against McCurdy to restrain him.
While waiting for a body search warrant, evidence bags were put over McCurdy’s hands, as the officer believed there was evidence located on them based on statements.
After several minutes, McCurdy had reportedly ripped holes in the bags on his hands, and a new set of evidence bags were put on his hands, which he ripped holes in as well.
The officer affidavit says McCurdy knew an investigation was ongoing, and he altered or destroyed the evidence bags with the purpose to impair the collection of evidence from his hands.
Adam Micheal McCurdy has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.