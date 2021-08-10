GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man has been charged with sexual abuse of children after reportedly pawning a laptop with child sexual abuse material on it.
Court documents say a detective with the Great Falls Police Department was assigned a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that was submitted by Microsoft.
According to the tip, in April of 2020, Microsoft submitted a report of possession, manufacture or distribution of child pornography images in their OneDrive service.
The alleged child pornography images that were uploaded by the suspect reportedly included hash values or Photo DNA matches to known child sexual abuse material.
Both images were classified as A2, which under guidelines indicates they show lascivious exhibition documents say.
Microsoft Content Monitors reviewed and determined the images to be child sexual abuse material.
The suspect’s IP address was identified as a Charter/Spectrum IP address in Great Falls, which a later subpoena sent to Charter found belonged to an address owned by James Justice.
After obtaining a search warrant, the GFPD detective verified the images were child sexual abuse material.
On Feb. 20, 2021, a GFPD officer responded to a pawn shop for a report of a laptop possibly containing child sexual abuse material.
An employee gave the officer the laptop and advised that he was doing a factory reset of the computer when he found images of “under age girls.”
A pawn slip on the laptop stated that Justice was the person who pawned the laptop on Jan. 9, 2021.
The detective obtained a search warrant for the laptop and located ten images of child sexual abuse material, between the ages of 5 and 14, court documents say.
On Aug. 9, the detective spoke with Justice in a parking lot and asked him to discuss the laptop he pawned.
Justice was transported to the Great Falls Police Department, and after being read his GFPD Statement of Rights form, Justice agreed to speak with law enforcement.
Court documents say Justice admitted to pawning the laptop, and that he used the laptop to view and download child sexual abuse material.
Justice reportedly admitted that he knew it was wrong with the possibility of criminal consequences.
In addition to the laptop, Justice said he used his cell phone to view adult and child sexual abuse material regularly.
The State alleges two counts of sexual abuse of children due to the two electronic devices where child sexual abuse material are stored.
James Lyman Justice has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.