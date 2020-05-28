GREAT FALLS- A 21-year-old man has been charged after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl for about a year.
Court documents say during an investigation of a domestic disturbance on May 14, 21-year-old Bradley Gardipee told an officer that he was in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl for about one year and that they had been living together.
On May 24, during another domestic disturbance call involving Gardipee and the 15-year-old girl, the girl told the investigating officer she had been in an intimate relationship with Gardipee for about one year and had a miscarriage of his baby in January of 2020.
Court documents note the girl’s birthday is in January, which should have made her 14-years-old at the time of conception.
A detective and parole officers made contact with Gardipee and the girl again on May 27.
Court documents say Gardipee referred to the girl as his “woman” and was detained before being taken to the police station for an interview.
The detective spoke with the girl who admitted she had been having sex with Gardipee but had not done so in four months when they were on the reservation.
The girl also admitted to having a miscarriage in January of 2020, but did not believe it was Gardipee’s child.
Gardipee agreed to speak with a detective and admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl for about one year, starting when they first met on the reservation.
Gardipee said he moved in with the girl and her grandmother in Great Falls during Christmas of 2019, that he knew the girl’s age and that they had a sexual relationship both inside and outside of the residence.
Bradley Joseph Gardipee has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.