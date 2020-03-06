GREAT FALLS- A man has been charged after a report of a sexual assault against a 3-year-old.
Court documents say in late November 2019, a detective was assigned to investigate the report of sexual assault against a 3-year-old girl.
A witness said she saw Floyd Elkins with his hands inside of the victim’s pants.
When the detective talked to the victim’s mother, court documents say she indicated the witness recanted her statement that the victim did not show any change in behavior or made any mention of the abuse.
After an examination of the child was conducted and the victim did not mention the sexual assault the investigation was closed.
Another witness later spoke with the detective and reported that he saw Elkins with his hands inside of the 3-year-old’s underwear about two weeks prior.
The witness reported that when Elkins saw him he ripped his hand from inside the victim’s underwear.
Court documents say the witness also indicated that he discussed what he saw with the victim’s mother and father the next day.
When the victim’s mother was interviewed court documents say she was uncooperative with law enforcement and protective of Elkins, denying remembering what she was talked to about.
Another woman talked to the victim about whether something happened, the victim showing her on a teddy bear and rubbing her hand over the genital area and saying Elkins touched her.
The victim was forensically interviewed and disclosed that Elkins touched her “peach” under the clothing with his hand and that it happened more than one time.
During an interview with Elkins, court documents say he stated that he claimed he did not touch the victim’s “peach.”
Court documents note that Elkins’ daughters were removed from his care when they were the age of the victim for suspicions of sexual abuse.
Floyd Elkins was charged for sex crimes against children.