Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH. * WHERE...HILL, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU, LIBERTY, EASTERN PONDERA, BLAINE, EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN AND FERGUS. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL CAN BE DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND CAUSE LOCAL POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&