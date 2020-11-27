GREAT FALLS - 37-year-old Jack Hawley Jr. is being charged with 4 felonies after court documents say he sexually assaulted a child in 2012.
The victim recently told police that Hawley Jr. had sexually assaulted her when she was 9-years-old.
She provided details about the repeated assault that we are choosing not to share.
The victim told police Hawley Jr. said if she told anyone about what had happened her mother would go to jail.
The state has requested his bond be set at $30,000 as he has previous history of endangering the welfare of a child, partner/family member assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement, and a conviction for DUI.