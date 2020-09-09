GREAT FALLS- A man has been charged after sexually assaulting an underage girl at a party.
Court documents say the victim told a Great Falls Police Officer she was invited by her friend to go to a house on 5th Avenue North.
The victim said her parents agreed to let her hang out with her friend, and she was dropped off by her uncle.
After being dropped off, the victim learned it was a “party” for someone she hadn't known until then and was led from the front of the house towards the garage where everyone was.
Alcohol was given to the victim, who later stated she never really drank before.
The victim said her friend “was done” and drunk, and went inside the house, leaving her alone with Hezekiah.
The victim told the officer Hezekiah then began sexually assaulting her, the victim telling Hezekiah to stop, Hezekiah replying “it’s okay.”
Hezekiah eventually stopped and got her to stand, and forcing her to walk towards the house.
When the victim tried to stop and move away, the victim says Hezekiah placed his hands around her neck.
While being moved through the house, the victim said she tried to wake her friend but wasn’t able to verbalize anything.
Hezekiah led the victim into a bedroom and continued to sexually assault her.
The victim said she woke up the next morning alone and went downstairs to try and get her friend.
The victim then went back upstairs and came back down when she heard everyone walking around.
She and her friend went to her friend’s house, where she called her aunt and explained what happened.
During an interview, Hezekiah admitted to doing what the victim told the officer he did, and that he did not know the victim’s name or age, and that he did not ask.
Hezekiah Mateo Hagen has been charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, sexual intercourse without consent, sexual assault and unlawful restraint.