GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man has been charged after reportedly strangling a woman during an argument.
A Great Falls Police Officer was dispatched to an address on Central Ave. West on Aug. 5 for a report of a disturbance between a man and a woman.
Court documents say that while the officer was responding, dispatch advised that those involved had left the scene in a black Chevy pickup.
Dispatch also advised that the caller reported the car was driving with the door barely closed, and that it sounded like the woman was dragged into the truck.
Shortly after arriving, documents say the officer heard the sound of a vehicle quickly accelerating and began checking the area.
The officer located a 1993 Chevy C15 in the 2100 block of Central Ave. West and conducted a traffic stop.
When the officer asked the driver of the pickup if she was involved in the disturbance and she said she was.
The woman said she went to Josh Porter’s residence to get her ID, and that when she got there, Porter went “nutty” on her, and when asked what she meant, she said Porter choked her.
Following the incident, the woman said she and Porter then left the residence, got in his vehicle, and drove around before making it back to the pickup on the backside of the trailer court fence.
Porter then reportedly threw the woman’s phone on the floor of her vehicle and left.
An officer spoke with the initial reporter, who said he saw Porter and the woman get into a verbal disturbance outside of the residence when the woman showed up.
The man reported the two then went inside the residence but left the door open, and that he heard the woman yell “help me,” before seeing the two move out of sight and something pushed against the window.
The arguing then stopped and things were quiet for a few minutes before the arguing continued again and the woman and Porter got into his vehicle and left according to the man.
An officer spoke with Porter who denied the assault.
Documents note Porter was previously charged with strangulation and pled guilty to a misdemeanor partner assault of a part of a plea agreement in 2019.
Josh Weldon Porter has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member.