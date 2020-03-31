Great Falls - Christopher Contardo is facing one count of negligent homicide for the shooting death of Tristen Carlson.
Carlson was a security forces airman at Malmstrom Air Force Base. He was found dead on February 2 at a home in Great Falls.
Court documents say a woman called 911 saying someone had been shot at the Magic Manor Apartments on 14th Avenue South.
She told dispatchers Carlson was bleeding from his head and she believed he was dead. She paused after being asked questions and could be heard talking with another person.
The court documents say that when police and EMS arrived, it looked like there had been a large house party earlier.
Officers found Carlson in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.
They also found a 9mm S&W M&P Shield in the bedroom. Both the magazine and the chamber were empty.
One person at the apartment told police that she had been in the living room and heard a noise that she could not immediately identify as a gunshot.
Then Contardo came out of the bedroom and told her to call 911 and told everyone else to leave.
The woman looked in the bedroom and saw Carlson lying face-down on the bed bleeding from his head. She said Contardo stood in the doorway of the bedroom blocking the entry.
According to the court documents, the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted: "It is extremely unlikely that Carlson shot himself in the head. He would have had to use his left hand, across his body, nearly perpendicular to his head, without touching the firearm to his head or ear."
Contardo is now facing 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.