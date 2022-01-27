HAVRE, Mont. - A man who was given a suspended sentence for aggravated assault in 2018 is facing a new charge after admitting that he was using meth.
Elias Stump was initially charged with aggravated assault after he kicked, jumped on, kneeled on the throat and threatened to kill another person in 2018.
Stump was sentenced at the time to five years, all suspended following the incident.
More recently, on Jan. 14, a petition for revocation of suspended sentence was filed, charging Stump with violation of suspended sentence, with a revocation petition stating Stump has violated several terms to his suspended sentence.
According to the petition, Stump reported to the Programs of Assertive Community Treatment (PACT program) that he had been getting high at his friend’s house, and admitted to a probation officer that he had been using meth.
After admitting to using meth, Stump was told he had to take part in additional chemical dependency counseling through the Center for Mental Health PACT program.
Documents say Stump agreed, however, he did not engage with the chemical dependency counselor or any other chemical dependency treatment.
Stump was also reported to be verbally aggressive with the PACT team when they were trying to deliver medications.
On Jan. 6, Stump was evicted from the Center for Mental Health Transitional Living for aggressive, threatening behavior and a lack of compliance with his mental health treatment.
When he was being taken into custody, Stump threatened an officer and was belligerent towards the officer and a probation officer.
The state has requested bail be set at $10,000.
