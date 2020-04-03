GREAT FALLS– In February, officers were requested for assistance in a drug/endangering the welfare of children investigation.
Once on scene, officers learned that Casey Frick had tested positive for methamphetamine use and that he had his 5-year-old son in the home with him.
Probation officers found paraphernalia to inject and package meth, loaded syringes, pipes, scales, firearm ammunition and a journal talking about drug use out in the open.
Court Documents say Frick admitted to using meth but told officers he never used drugs in the presence of his son.
When asked, Frick would not tell officers where he got the drugs and would not let them look through his phone.
Casey Michael Frick has been charged with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.