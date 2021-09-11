GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A report of shots fired outside of a business on 3rd Ave. northwest was received Friday night around 7:40 pm.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says officers arrived and found a man had been shot with a shotgun by an unknown assailant.
The man was transported to Benefis Emergency Department with non-life-threatening injuries.
Another report was received by 9-1-1 of “shots fired” near 10th Ave. south while officers were searching for the suspect.
A third report was made as officers were on the way to the location, indicating a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was at the car wash on 10th Ave. south at 38th St.
It was reported the suspect had shot and struck another car with a family of four inside, including two young children. GFPD says no one in the vehicle was injured.
The suspect reportedly left the car was and continued east on 10th Ave. south.
Cascade County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located the vehicle on Highway 87/89 near mile marker 82 and took the suspect into custody.
According to GFPD, the suspect, Jacob Sims, is currently charged with five counts of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of assault with a weapon.
Sims is being held at the Cascade County Detention Center with at $500,000 bond.