GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man was arrested and charged with impersonating a Great Falls police officer and allegedly forcing a woman to have sex with him under that premise.
The Great Falls Police Department says officers responded to what appeared to be a serious crash near Giant Springs Road Wednesday, Jan. 18 at around 1 a.m.
At the scene, police say the vehicle incident involved a man and a woman who were both transported to the hospital with injuries.
GFPD reports while they were doing the initial interview, the woman told the patrol officer that the man, 31-year-old Rudy Rodriguez, told her he was an undercover police officer with the Great Falls Police Department, and then forced her to have sex with him.
Rodriguez was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of impersonating a public servant, all felonies.
GFPD also says charging documents mention a report from Jan. 12 of Rodriguez following an underage girl who was driving on 10th Avenue South. Rodriguez has not been charged in this incident; however, the Great Falls Attorney's Office was forwarded the case to review.
