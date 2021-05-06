GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A Great Falls Police Officer responded to a reported vandalism which led to a man being charged with several counts.

According to court documents, the call notes indicated a man was at a residence earlier, trying to break in at 5:30 am.

Court documents say the man was said to be wearing a mask and was armed at the time.

An officer spoke with the caller who stated he was sleeping on the couch with his girlfriend when he was woken up by a man he identified as Robert Gopher standing over him.

The man said that after he was woken up, he told Gopher to get out of his house and started kicking in Gopher’s direction to get back from him.

Gopher then reportedly jumped on top of the man’s girlfriend, who then woke up and started kicking him off her.

Documents say Gopher approached the man again and suddenly pulled out what he believed to be a pocket knife and held it up, saying “you know what this is.”

Another man was also reported to be with Gopher, but he reportedly stood and did nothing, even after Gopher took the knife out and told him to start taking items.

After the man started kicking Gopher to create distance, Gopher reportedly went towards him before backing away, taking a blue glass bong from a small table and leaving.

The man then noticed he had a knife wound on the right side of his ribcage, documents noting the wound was covered and that there was fresh blood on the bandage.

The man told the officer Gopher left in a cream-colored older vehicle and showed the officer a picture of the car.

Court documents say the officer was shown the back door the man later found had been kicked with the door jam broken. The officer also saw what appeared to be muddy footprints at the bottom of the door.

When the officer spoke with the man’s girlfriend, she said she saw Gopher had what she believed was a flip-open pocket knife that was about four inches long in his right hand.

The woman also said that while her boyfriend was kicking at Gopher, she saw Gopher swing the blade at him but did not know if it made contact with him.

Regarding the second man in the house, the woman said he just stood there like he was in shock about what was happening. She also said she heard Gopher commanding the man to steal several things from the house.

Gopher was located by the officer at an address he was known to frequent and the officer saw him sitting in the passenger side of a car with a woman.

When the officer made contact with Gopher he was put in handcuffs for the officer’s safety.

Gopher told the officer he had not left the area and was with his “old lady” and other people.

Court documents say Gopher discussed that he had contact with the man on Facebook and that he believed the man was trying to put a hit on him about something that morning.

Gopher then reportedly said, “I already know what this is about,” and told the officer he knew where the man lived because he sells weed.

When the officer mentioned the man had been cut with a knife, Gopher claimed he does not carry a knife and that he the police did not find a knife that there is “no case.”

Documents note the officer saw Gopher had what appeared to be dried mud around his shoes and that outside the residence was a cream-colored car just like the one the man had described.

The woman who was in the car with Gopher stated that he was with her the last night, but that she went to bed around 12:30 am and woke up around 8:00 am, and that she did not know where Gopher was while she was asleep.

Another witness also reportedly had information that Gopher broke into a house that morning.

According to court documents, Gopher is on probation for a conviction for assault with a weapon from June 2020.

Robert Whitebear Gopher, 2nd has been charged with robbery, burglary, assault with a weapon, criminal mischief and theft.