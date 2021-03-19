GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A 24-year-old man who had previously admitted to being attracted to young teenage girls has been charged after a 14-year-old reported she was raped by him at her mother’s home.
On March 16, an 8th-grade student reported to a School Resource Officer that she was raped by 24-year-old Devin Blanchard at her mother’s home.
Court documents say during a forensic interview, the victim reported Blanchard is friends with her mother and her boyfriend, and that the incident happened after they left them alone.
The victim stated Blanchard told her to take her clothes off, and that if she didn’t he would start drinking again and kill himself.
Blanchard reportedly touched her inappropriately, the officer affidavit saying Blanchard put his penis in her vagina, and that when the victim said he was hurting her, he said, “Let it happen.”
The victim also reported Blanchard asked her to send him nude photos of herself, but she could not remember if she did. A review of her phone reportedly showed she had images of herself in her underwear, but she had deleted her text messages with Blanchard.
Blanchard was interviewed at the Great Falls Police Department and waived his rights.
According to court documents, Blanchard admitted to touching the victim inappropriately, and that the victim did send him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, however, he did not tell her to stop and did not report it to the police.
During the interview, Blanchard denied raping the victim or having any other sexual contact with her and claimed the victim had blackmailed him.
Court documents note that during a prior investigation involving child pornography last year, Blanchard admitted that he was suicidal and attracted to young teenage girls.
Several electronic devices were seized from Blanchard, and as of the writing of the report, results from forensic exams were pending.
The State requested the Court impose a no-contact condition with the victim as well as her mother who is a witness.
Devin Ray Blanchard has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent and sexual abuse of children.