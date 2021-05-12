GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man has been charged after an 11-year-old victim reported he had been inappropriately touching her over the span of a few weeks.

Court documents say Great Falls Police Officers spoke with the father of an 11-year-old who reported his daughter was talking to her grandmother on the phone when Jeremy Howman gave her a “purple nurple.”

The man told police his daughter told him it happened five or six times in the last few weeks.

When the man confronted Howman about the incident, Howman reportedly told him it was an accident, saying, “I’ve done it a few times, it was an accident.”

Howman was then asked to leave the house but he refused to leave.

Court documents say the man also reported his daughter told him about another incident involving Howman about two months ago.

After that incident, the man reportedly got mad and told Howman this can not happen.

Officers interviewed Howman who stated he had never been accused of something like this and did not do it.

Howman reportedly stated he “roughhouses” with the girl, and that a couple of months ago he brushed up against her, however, when asked if he ever pinches the girl anywhere, Howman said no.

After officers asked him why someone would say he pinched the girl, Howman reportedly said he gave her “snake bites,” and made a pinching motion with his thumb and two fingers.

Court documents note Howman is three or more years older than the 11-year-old victim. They also say Howman has a criminal history that shows he has a prior conviction for sexual assault, as well as a misdemeanor conviction for partner or family member assault and a violation of a protective order.

Jeremy Stephen Howman has been charged with sexual assault.