GREAT FALLS - Friday, police were informed of a "suspicious" man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Great Falls.
According to court documents, a complainant alleges Gerard Larson, 60, was looking at a couple of 10-year-old girls from the street in an orange Chevy truck. The complainant alleges in the court documents one of the girls was leaning into Larson's passenger window and he was talking to her.
Court documents say the complainant told the parent of the 10-year-old girl's friend what happened, the father told him his daughter said the 10-year-old calls him "Uncle Gerry". The father added his daughter told him the 10-year-old has received presents from Larson and he has invited her into his camper.
Court documents say the 10-year-old told her friend Larson told her he "would make her feel really special if she would let him put his fingers down her pants." In an interview, court documents allege the friend restated her worries and said similar reports of Larson's actions.
The 10-year-old girl described Larson in an interview with police as someone she has known Larson for a long time and her parents know him too. Court documents say she said she loves him and he is like family, he has also given her bracelets and necklaces.
In court documents, the 10-year-old said she was in Larson's camper after swimming and he rubbed her stomach area which made her feel uncomfortable. The 10-year-old told Larson he was being inappropriate, Larson apologized and said he would "never take advantage" of her and he loves her, according to court documents.
Court documents say in an interview, Larson said he did not touch the 10-year-old's genital region, but confessed he is attracted to young children and said he had feelings for the girl similar to a romantic relationship. He said he knew his attractions towards children were wrong and inappropriate due to his age. Court documents say he confessed 10 or 11-year-old girls have "made passes at him sexually".
In court documents, Larson confessed to kissing the 10-year-old girl's lips and also gifting her bracelets and necklaces. He also confessed to being alone with the 10-year-old in his camper two weeks prior on a Sunday. Court documents say Larson confessed to asking the girl "do you want me to make you feel good down there?" Documents say Larson said the girl "smacked" his hand away as tried to touch her stomach area and then told her he would "never take advantage of her." Larson then said the girl was mad at him. Larson confessed to touching the girl's leg and waist while cuddling and said he has had her on his lap, court documents allege.
According to documents, Larson has a history of trespassing the Peak Fitness Center in 2014 and gave a 13-year-old a present with a card that read "My Little Mermaid", with X's and O's, and his number writing her to "call him sometime." Larson confessed to the event at the Peak in court documents.
Larson has another conviction in 2004 for unlawful transactions with children.
Larson is charged with felony sexual assault (attempt).