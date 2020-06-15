GREAT FALLS - Friday morning GFPD was called out to 201 River Drive North after a man says he was being chased by Brett Landon with a garden hoe.
Court documents say the victim was mowing the grass by Landon's tent in the park by the railroad tracks. He told police he's been mowing there for quite some time and knew not to get too close to the tents.
The victim stated he turned the mower around and started driving away when he saw Landon with the garden hoe. He said Landon then began "chasing him while holding the garden hoe in a threatening way."
When police asked Landon to put his hands behind his back, he reached for a large flashlight. After a brief struggle the officers were able to get Landon into handcuff and take him to the Cascade County Detention Center for booking.
According to the police report, once they arrived police ordered Landon to get out the vehicle and Landon laid on his back and raised his feet "as if he was going to kick the officer."
After another brief struggle, Landon was taken into CCDC and was booked. He is charged with Assault with a weapon,2 counts of obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Court records state Landon has prior criminal history that includes assault, carrying a concealed weapon, multiple obstructions, multiple disorderly convictions and charges for resisting arrest.
The state is requesting his bond be set at $25,000.