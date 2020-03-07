GREAT FALLS- A Great Falls Police Officer was dispatched to a hotel for a report of a male/female disturbance on February 28.
Court documents say when the officer arrived and spoke with the victim and her juvenile son, he immediately noticed a red swollen bump on the victim’s forehead.
The victim said her husband, Jesse Aldrich punched her in the head and tried to choke her, the victim’s son stating he saw what happened and motioned how Aldrich choked the victim with a headlock motion.
Aldrich was contacted by the officer in the hallway and taken into custody, Aldrich stating the victim received her injuries from a car accident and denied anything physical happened between him and the victim.
During an interview, the victim said an argument happened because Aldrich accused her of sleeping with somebody in the hotel.
According to court documents the victim stated she went into the bathroom to get away and was hiding under the bathroom sink when Aldrich drug her out of the bathroom by the back of her neck and began choking her from behind using a headlock.
The victim noted she could not breathe when Aldrich had her in the headlock and that she started blacking out, adding that after Aldrich released the headlock, he punched her in the head several times.
The victim’s son stated he saw Aldrich choking his mother, and that he did not want to see anything, so he hid under the blankets on one of the beds.
The officer then talked to another one of the victim’s sons who told him Aldrich and the victim were fighting about cheating and that he saw Aldrich choke his mother before seeing her fall down slowly and seeing Aldrich hit and slap her.
The victim’s other son also noted that things like this have happened before.
The Department of Family Services was contacted by the officer because three children witnessed the incident according to the officer affidavit.
Court documents note Aldrich has one prior conviction for partner/family member assault and that he has two assault convictions and two DUI convictions out of the State of Washington.
Jesse Aldrich scored a level two on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool.
Jesse Luke Aldrich has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member and partner or family member assault.