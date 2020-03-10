GREAT FALLS- The principal of Mountain View Elementary contacted a Great Falls Police Officer after a man claiming to be a federal agent harassed lunchroom staff during morning drop off.
Court documents say the officer talked to a lunch attendant who said she and other staff members asked a parent, Tyson Burningham, to not park at their back entrance as it was not an authorized parking area.
The woman said Burningham always parked at the back door to the cafeteria and entered through the back door to drop his child off, blocking the entrance for deliveries.
On Friday, March 6, the woman said she again asked Burningham to refrain from parking at their back entrance and that Burningham made a “very angry face” at her and said “ok” according to court documents.
The woman said on Monday, March 9, she was preparing breakfast and when she leaned down to get an item from a cooler, she stood back up and Burningham was standing over her counter.
Burningham then engaged the woman in a threatening manner and told her he was a “federal agent” who was undercover and providing security for his son.
The woman said Burningham went on to say that as he was a federal agent, he would park wherever he wanted and that she would not tell him where to park.
Burningham also demanded the woman give him her full name which she says she gave out of fear, the woman adding that the incident happened in the lunchroom where several children were present who were scared by the interaction.
An officer contacted Burningham where he works and requested he come to the Great Falls Police Department to be interviewed.
Burningham agreed and was interviewed at the police department.
After being read his Miranda Rights and agreeing to speak, Burningham admitted he told the woman “[He] was Federal” but denied saying “Agent” according to court documents.
Court documents go on to say Burningham stated that when he told the woman that he was “Federal” he meant to imply he was a U.S. Marshal as he believed he was undercover.
The officer found probable cause to believe Burningham committed the offense of impersonating a peace officer and placed Burningham under arrest.
Tyson Burningham scored a level one on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool court documents say.
Tyson Dean Burningham has been charged with impersonation of a public servant.