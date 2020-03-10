GREAT FALLS- Police were dispatched early Sunday morning to a bar on 10th Avenue South for a report of a sex offense.
Court documents say the suspect, possibly Dean Cook, was a white male wearing a black t-shirt, black baseball cap, khaki shorts and a black knee brace on his right leg.
A male fitting that description was detained by officers and identified as Gordon Dean Cook.
The victim stated during an interview that before the police arrived, she walked into a bathroom and a man she had known for a few weeks walked in behind her.
The man then pulled down her pants and underwear, pinned her against the wall and performed sexual acts without her consent, the victim then leaving the bathroom and asking an employee to call the police.
Court documents say a video showing the bathroom area shows the victim walking towards the bathroom with Cook near her.
As the victim enters the bathroom Cook walks in with her and the door closes. A few minutes later Cook leaves the bathroom and stands at the entrance, the victim leaving the bathroom one minute later, walking past Cook.
After Cook was put into custody he refused to provide a statement to the police.
Court documents say Cook has a moderate criminal history filled with partner or family member assaults that were pleaded down to disorderly conduct charges, two convictions for partner or family member assaults and a pending sexual assault charge from March 2019 which has no disposition.
Gordon Dean Cook has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.