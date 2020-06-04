GREAT FALLS- A 20-year-old man from Great Falls drowned after trying to cross a river to cliff jump.
A release from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched on June 3 to mile marker two of Evans-Riceville Road, the upper parking lot of the Sluice Box State Park, for a report of a deceased person.
The man, 20-year-old Dustin Quintanilla, was with friends in Belt Creek when they decided to swim across the river to cliff jump. While crossing the river, Dustin was swept away from his friends and went underwater.
Dustin was found on the shoreline by his friends about 200 to 300 yards downstream from where he was last seen.
One of his friends on the scene started CPR, and a short time later Deputies, Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Belt EMS arrived on scene and continued life-saving measures, however, no pulse was located.
Dustin’s cause of death was drowning and the manner was accidental.
“As a reminder please be careful in and around water. This year has been very warm, but the water is still very cold and moving at a high rate of speed. Please use extreme caution when recreating near the water. The CCSO and FWP will be out patrolling popular water ways this summer as well,” the release says.