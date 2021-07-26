Police lights - Vault photo

LINCOLN, Mont. - A man died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 200 in Powell County Saturday around 6:14 p.m.

According to Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report, the man was driving his motorcycle westbound on Highway 200 but drifted off to the right side into a ditch and up the opposite side. The motorcycle skidded through some brush and rolled.

The driver was brought to St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, but he died in transit.He was a 59-year-old man from Ovando. 

