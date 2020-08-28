Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT FOR CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS, FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT, FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOLLOWED BY A WIND SHIFT, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SATURDAY NIGHT. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...WINDS INCREASE BY EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS RELATIVE HUMIDITY DROPS INTO THE TEENS. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. SHIFTING TO THE NORTHWEST TO NORTH AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUST UP TO 35 MPH FROM 6 PM TO MIDNIGHT SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 10 TO 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 80S TO NEAR 90 SATURDAY AFTERNOON, QUICKLY DROPPING INTO THE 60S SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...ANY NEW OR EXISTING FIRES COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO CONTAIN. WIND SHIFT COULD CAUSE ISSUES FOR FIREFIGHTING EFFORTS BEFORE INCREASED HUMIDITY AND RAINFALL ARRIVES SATURDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&