LEWISTOWN- A man is dead after being trapped under his pickup truck while doing repairs Thursday.
The Lewistown Police Department (LPD), Lewistown Fire Department, Fergus County Sheriff’s Office and Central Montana Medical Center Ambulance responded to the 100 block of southwest Ash Street in Lewistown for an unresponsive man trapped under his pickup truck.
LPD says when first responders arrived, they attempted life-saving measures before he was transported to Central Montana Medical Center.
After being transported, the man was pronounced deceased.
A family member identified the man as 48-year-old Jason Haivala from Forest Grove, Montana.
An initial investigation found the man was working on repairs to the truck when it rolled on top of him.
The investigation conducted by the Fergus County Sheriff’s Department and LPD is still ongoing, and awaiting an autopsy examination and toxicology results.