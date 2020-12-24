GREAT FALLS- Several agencies were involved in a pursuit Tuesday of a stolen car that ran into a US Marshal vehicle and a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle.
Court documents say a Great Falls Police Officer took a report on December 22 from Avis auto Rental of two stolen cars, a white 2020 Nisan Pathfinder and a gray 2020 GMC Yukon.
A manager named William Claus and another person as suspects as they were former employees of the business.
A US Marshal was communicating with Avis and was able to see periodic updates on the Yukon’s location.
Shortly after, the car’s location was updated to a house in Vaughn and several law enforcement agencies responded to the location.
Cascade County Sheriff, Jesse Slaughter, says after the agencies responded, Claus fled in the Yukon, running into a US Marshal car before taking off on US-89, traveling over 100 miles per hour. Court documents also note Claus tried to hit two officers as well.
The pursuit continued down MT-200 through Sun River and into Fort Shaw, where Claus headed south on Birdtail Creek Road.
According to Slaughter, at this point, Montana Highway Patrol, US Marshals, Great Falls Police and Cascade County Sheriff’s Department Deputies were involved in the pursuit as they passed Knapstad Road and then through the Hutterite Colony.
Claus continued on Birdtail Creek Road and eventually drove into a field.
When Claus tried to turn around, Slaughter says he crashed into a Montana Highway Patrol vehicle, disabling his car.
Claus was then apprehended without incident.
William Claus is being booked on Felony Theft - Property Exceeding $1,500, Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, Felony Creating Damage To Rental Property, Fleeing From Or Eluding Peace Officer, Felony Assault With Weapon, Felony Criminal Endangerment, Driving a Motor Vehicle While Suspended Or Revoked, Probation Violation and a City Court warrant.