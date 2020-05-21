Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 600 PM MDT FRIDAY. * AT 935 PM MDT, RAIN AND SNOWMELT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE DEARBORN RIVER. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN IN THE PAST FEW DAYS IN THIS REGION. THE RAINFALL, COMBINED WITH SNOWMELT HAS RESULTED IN THE RIVER RISING TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE. * WITH THE DEARBORN RIVER NEAR FLOOD STAGE, MINOR FLOODING COULD DEVELOP AT TIMES FOR LOCATIONS ALONG THE DEARBORN RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&