GREAT FALLS- A California man is facing charges after law enforcement intercepted a package that contained meth hidden inside a jar of peanut butter and a piñata.
According to the Department of Justice, Don Fred Baldwin, 47, of Merced, California, mailed a package in November of 2019 from California to Brockton on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
The package was intercepted by law enforcement, and after a search warrant was obtained, they found meth hidden inside a jar of peanut butter and a piñata.
In total, 776 grams, or about 1.7 pounds, of meth was found, which the DOJ says is about 6,208 doses.
Baldwin told law enforcement during an interview that he mailed the meth and later clarified that he provided the meth to another person who mailed it to Montana.
Baldwin was detained and his sentencing is set for September 17.
Don Fred Baldwin pleaded guilty to distribution of meth and he faces a maximum of life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.