GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Lance Amato is facing charges after the Cascade County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of someone shooting a gun at a house with friends and family inside in Vaughn.

Amato told police he fired one bullet in the air and locked the gun in his garage and waiting for police, telling them it would be on his security camera footage.

However, according to court documents, witnesses told police they heard about 4 shots from inside the house.

While investigating, police found a bullet path from the living room through a wall, 2 rooms, and ending in a closet.

A woman told deputies Amato held the gun to her head and said "there is a bullet in this gun with your name on it,".

Amato is being charged with assault with a weapon and partner family member assault.