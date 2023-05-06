Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Montana, including the following county, Cascade. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 432 AM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated rain and snowmelt due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Belt, Neihart, Sluice Boxes State Park, Armington, Stockett, Centerville, Monarch, Tracy and Sand Coulee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt and recent rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of central Montana, including the following county, Cascade. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding at Belt Creek and surrounding low-lying and flood-prone areas is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1027 AM MDT, Gauge reports indicate Minor Flood Stage is occurring. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen from overnight moderate to heavy bands of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.2 inches in the warned area. At 10 AM, the Belt Creek gauge has reported the current stage at 6.9 ft. The gauge has been reporting stages between 6.5 and 7 feet. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Belt and Armington. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&