GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man was found deceased in Great Falls Saturday morning.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports officers were dispatched just before 7:00 am to the 500 block of Central Ave. for a report of a suspicious person or welfare check.
Dispatch told officers a person appeared to be sleeping next to a building, and as they were responding, the call was updated as the complainants believed the man was not breathing.
On scene, officers found a man deceased.
According to GFPD, there was no obvious cause of death.
Detectives were called to the scene and the Cascade County Coroner's Office and Great Falls Police Department are continuing the death investigation and will be awaiting future autopsy results.
At this time the descendant has been identified as a 29-year-old man from Great Falls. The man’s name will not be released, pending notification of family members.
The downtown scene was cleared around 10:15 am Saturday morning.
GFPD says there is no obvious concern or risk to downtown patrons at this time.
If anyone may have witnessed any suspicious downtown activities, they are asked to please contact GFPD’s 911 Center at 406-455-8599.
