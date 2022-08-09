Editor's note: Montana Right Now is choosing to post these documents without redacting the language used to give our audience a full perspective on the situation. Please be forewarned the documents contain inappropriate language throughout.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Silas Joseph Reevis has been booked in the Cascade County Detention Center for one count of assault on a peace officer.
July 5 around 3:49 A.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a disturbance call in the in the 400 block of 8th Avenue South.
When one officer arrived he observed several individuals fighting and court documents say once he got out of his patrol car, he listened and began walking towards the residence.
As he got closer, court documents say the officer could hear muffled yelling; the officer said he could hear a female yelling for help and became aware of volume of yelling and numerous calls of “help“.
He says at least four people in a fight in the yard area and got on his radio and told his back up officer to ‘step it up’ which signaled to respond emergent to his location.
Court documents say the officer then ran towards the group to see what was going on and pulled his duty pistol which had a light affixed and he shined his light on the group; he said he gave the command to the group “show me your hands“ and recalled that a man started running away; after telling him not to run, the officer says he put his gun away and tased him as he started running.
The officer saw 4 people on the ground in fight, one of them was later identified as Silas Reevis.
Court documents say, once he deployed the taser he heard something over his right shoulder and then felt an immense pressure in his mouth and realized that he had been struck or attacked.
The officer said that he did not know what hit him or impacted his mouth but he had an immediate fear and was terrified because he realized the situation had escalated and he was in trouble; he turned to his right and immediately saw Reevis coming at him, court documents say he felt vulnerable and threatened, he pulled his firearm and shot three times from what he could recall.
It was later determined two males were fighting at the location and that those males were likely Silas Reevis and Kortez Reevis.
It was confirmed that the persons present prior to the 911 call and arrival of police included Gifford Reevis, his wife Crystal Herrera, their sons Silas Reevis and Kortez Reevis, and Angel Cochran, the wife/girlfriend of Silas Reevis.
Court documents say Cochran reports being a victim of assault prior to police arrival; however she said she did not see what happened between Silas Reevis and the officer at the time of the shooting.
A person convicted of assault on a peace officer could face 2-10 years in the state prison and may be fined an amount not to exceed $50,000.
