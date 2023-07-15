UPDATE AT 1:30 PM:
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) is reporting a 36-year-old man has been taken into custody.
Officers have cleared his apartment and they are wrapping up at the scene.
There is no further threat to the community.
"For those evacuated from the market, thank you for your quick compliance. We appreciate the community's support and patience as we worked to ensure safety for all effected by this incident," GFPD said.
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are in the area of the farmers' market after threats were reportedly made from a nearby apartment.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports 9-1-1 dispatchers received reports of someone yelling from an apartment on Park Dr. S saying they were going to “shoot the place up" around 11:00 am.
Officers were immediately dispatched and Park Dr. S was secured from Central Ave. to the alley.
Law enforcement have identified the person they believe to be responsible for the threat, and GFPD is working to get them into custody.
At this time, GFPD has not been able to confirm if the individual displayed a weapon or if they are in possession of a weapon. No shots have been fired.
People are being asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available. We have a reporter on the way to the scene.
