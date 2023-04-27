GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night.
Around 11:00 pm Wednesday, Great Falls police responded to the 800 block of 8 Alley South, between 7th Ave. S and 8th Ave. S, for a man who had been stabbed.
They found a 20-year-old man with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
The man was taken to the ER and is in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.
All parties involved have been identified, and while no arrests have been made, law enforcement are investigating.
The Great Falls Police Department says everyone involved were acquaintances and there is no threat to the public.
