GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man involved in an officer-involved shooting in March has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide.
On March 7, the Great Falls Police Department warned of a “critical incident” going on in the 1100 block of 5th Ave. S that started with a routine traffic stop.
An officer attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to pull over.
A second officer spotted the car on 6th Ave. S, and one suspect, identified as Jacob Kane Bradley, got out and fled on foot.
Bradley was located near 12th St. and 5th Ave. S, and an officer pursued him on foot.
According to Great Falls Chief of Police Jeff Newton, shortly after the start of the chase, Bradley reportedly turned and fired several rounds at the officer, who was seriously injured.
Medical procedures were performed on the injured officer, who was taken by another officer to the hospital in a patrol car. The officer has since been released from the hospital.
Bradley continued to flee, but was confronted by another officer a block away.
Newton reported several shots were fired, and Bradley was shot in the head and taken to the hospital by an ambulance with critical injuries.
On Wednesday, May 31, an arrest warrant was signed, and Jacob Kane Bradley was charged with attempted deliberate homicide.
A second suspect, identified as Nikki Snell, remained on scene and was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm by convicted person and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
UPDATE, MARCH 15:
The Great Falls Police Department shared this information on the officer who was injured in a recent shooting:
On March 7, 2023, a routine traffic stop turned violent when Senior Police Officer Tanner Lee was shot in the chest and arm by a fleeing suspect.
Officer Lee’s bullet resistant armor stopped the shots to the chest but his arm sustained serious injury. Officer Lee underwent surgery and has been released from the hospital. Though the prognosis is positive, he will need further medical care, likely more surgery, and re-habilitation.
Officer Lee, GFPD badge 343, is just short of his four-year anniversary with the Great Falls Police Department. Officer Lee is currently assigned to the Patrol Services Bureau as a Patrol Officer. He and his wife, Harly, both from Great Falls, have two children. Officer Lee is Graduate of Great Falls High School and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science from Montana State University. In 2019, Officer Lee was recognized with a GFPD Lifesaving Award for the actions he and two other GFPD officers took, saving the life of a suicidal female.
Our department is dedicated to lending continued support to Officer Lee and his family, as they move forward. We are proud to serve the Great Falls community and are grateful for the continued support for the Department and Officer Lee.
The incident remains under investigation by the Montana Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Details of the event will only be released with the authorization of DCI. On March 13, 2023, DCI authorized this release of the name of the officer shot during the incident.
UPDATE, MARCH 8 AT 3:36 PM:
Great Falls Chief of Police Jeff Newton shared more information on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting.
The incident started around 3:50 pm when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic violation.
According to Newton, the driver of the car did not stop, and the officer chose not to pursue.
Shortly after, a second officer saw the car on the 1400 block of 6th Ave. S, and one suspect abandoned the car, fleeing on foot.
The suspect was located near 12th St. and 5th Ave. S, and an officer pursued him on foot.
Shortly after the start of the chase, the suspect reportedly turned and fired several rounds at the officer, who was seriously injured.
Medical procedures were performed on the injured officer, who was taken by another officer to the hospital in a patrol car.
The suspect continued to flee, but was confronted by another officer a block away.
Newton reported several shots were fired, and the suspect was shot in the head and taken to the hospital by an ambulance with critical injuries.
The suspect has been identified as Jacob Kain Bradley, 37, who is on parole out of Yellowstone County.
Charges against Bradley are pending.
A second suspect, identified as Nikki Snell, remained on scene and was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm by convicted person and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of the writing of this update, the injured officer has serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The names of the officers involved have not been released.
The Montana Department of Justice has been requested to lead the inquiry into the incident.
Several crime scenes related to the incident are expected to be released soon.
“We would also like to thank several law enforcement agencies who responded to assist, including the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the MT Department of Corrections, Adult Probation and Parole Great Falls office, the United States Marshal Service, and Homeland Security Investigations. In addition, we would like to thank Great Falls Fire Rescue, the Great Falls Emergency Services, and emergency medical personnel at Benefis Health System. Last, but certainly not least, we would like to thank the community for their support during this time,” Newton said.
UPDATE - 5:20 PM: Great Falls Police have shared additional information about an active investigation in the area of 5th Avenue South.
In an update on their Facebook page, GFPD says they attempted a traffic stop of a car, and the driver failed to pull over. The suspects in the car fled the scene on foot.
GFPD says officers found the suspects within a couple blocks of the area, and began to chase the suspects on foot. Shortly after the pursuit began, shots were fired.
Police say one officer and one suspect were shot. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. There was no indication as to who fired shots that injured either person.
Several scenes are being processed in connection to the incident, and will likely be heavily restricted for what they're saying will be an undetermined amount of time:
- 1100 block 5th Ave S
- 500 block 12th St S
- 1200 block 6th Ave S
- 1400 block 6th Alley S
GFPD says they are not looking for anyone else at this time, and thank the public for their patience and support.
UPDATE - 4:48 PM: Cascade County Sheriff's are also at the scene and authorities have blocked the alleyway as well as parts of 5th Ave South and 12th St.
While school is out for the day this is located by Lady of Lourdes School as well as Longfellow Elementary.
Great Falls, MT - This announcement was taken directly from the Great Falls MT Police Department Facebook Page. We are working on getting more information as it becomes available.
CRITICAL INCIDENT IN PROGRESS! We are working a serious incident in the 1100 block of 5th Ave S.
- If residing nearby please stay in your homes
- If needing to travel to this area please don't
- Follow commands of all emergency and law enforcement personnel on scene
We will update this post with more information soon.
Thanks for your cooperation.
Article originally published March 7, 2023.
