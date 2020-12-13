UPDATE: Dec. 14, 12:10 p.m.
LEWISTOWN, Mont. - Police are providing more details on Saturday's domestic disturbance incident in Lewistown.
The Lewistown Police Department (LPD) identified the man who died as Jeremy D. Kelsey, 40.
A release from LPD says when police arrived to the domestic disturbance report Saturday night, a woman stepped out of the home and Kelsey was barricading himself inside armed with a weapon.
LPD's release says Kelsey told officers he was pointing his weapon through the door and threatening to shoot them. LPD's release adds Kelsey's girlfriend was informing the officers he was armed and was going to shoot them.
LPD got a warrant for Kelsey under strangulation of partner or family member.
LPD requested the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) to send their tactical team to help.
According to LPD's release, mental health experts were transferred to Kelsey's phone by the Central Montana Dispatch Center. LPD's release says he talked with three mental health experts for a total of about two hours.
When GFPD arrived at the scene, they negotiated with Kelsey for a lengthy amount of time but had limited success, according to LPD's release.
LPD's release says officers heard one gunshot coming from inside the home during their negotiations with Kelsey.
LPD's release says an early investigation shows Kelsey died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.
LPD writes they give their condolences to Kelsey's family and they thank the public impacted by the incident for their patience and cooperation.
UPDATE 12/13 1:29pm - Lewistown law enforcement say a man died from a gunshot wound Saturday night following reports of a domestic disturbance.
The 40-year-old barricaded himself with a firearm inside an apartment complex on the 100 block of West Main Street once officers arrived after 7:00 pm, according to a release.
At their request, a tactical team from the Great Falls Police Department showed up soon after, helping out with negotiation attempts. They were in the middle of negotiating with the man when they reportedly heard a gunshot indoors.
Early investigations suggest the man fatally shot himself. His identity has yet to be released, as police work on notifying his family.
The Lewistown Police Department tells Montana Right Now no one else was injured as a result, and that there’s no danger to the community at this time.
The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations will continue investigating this case.
Lewistown, MT - Lewistown Police have closed off the area around the 100 block of West Main Street.
According to police they are investigating a disturbance at an apartment complex.
The call originated just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.
No other information was made available.