UPDATE AT 4:48 PM:
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) has shared some more information on a crash outside of Great Falls Wednesday morning.
According to MHP, Ford Ranger was southbound on I-15 when it entered the median and exited into the northbound lane.
It was then struck by a Toyota 4 Runner traveling northbound.
Both vehicles came to a rest on the right-hand shoulder of the northbound lane.
The driver of the Ford Ranger, a 73-year-old man from Great Falls was pronounced deceased on arrival.
A 40-year-old woman from Ulm who was driving the Toyota was injured and taken to Benefis.
Both drivers were reported to be wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
At this time the crash is still under investigation.
Previous coverage:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A multiple-vehicle crash is creating a blockage on I-15 near the Great Falls International Airport Wednesday.
The Montana Department of Transportation said the crash is located at mile-marker 277, and there are fewer lanes and no passing lanes northbound at this time.
Look out for emergency crews and expect slower speeds in this area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.