GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man was killed after being ejected from this truck in a crash outside of Great Falls early Sunday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol reports that around 2:45 am, a 2011 Dodge Ram was driving northbound on US-87 when it drifted off the roadway.
The Ram reportedly went from the northbound lane into the southbound lane and then into the ditch while rotating counterclockwise.
After going into the ditch, MHP says the vehicle tipped and rolled several times.
The driver, a 49-year-old man from Geraldine, was reported to not be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his truck. The man was found about 87 feet from the truck and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
According to MHP, speed was a factor in the crash.