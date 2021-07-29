Vault police light image

HOBSON, Mont. - A man was killed in a rollover crash on Yogo Creek Trail Wednesday around 12:55 p.m.

According to the fatality report from Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle was going southbound on Yogo Creek Trail from Sapphire Village when the driver was making a downhill left-hand turn. 

The driver overcorrected numerous times causing the vehicle to roll over and eject both the driver and passenger.

The 72-year-old passenger, of Great Falls, was pronounced dead on scene, and the 14-year-old driver, of Fairfield, was treated for minor injuries but was not brought to the hospital, according to MHP.

MHP said neither the driver nor passenger were wearing their seatbelts and speed is considered a factor in the crash.

