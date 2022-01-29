UPDATE:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Justin Burd has been located and is safe at this time.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement are trying to locate a 19-year-old man last seen Monday.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Justin Burd, 19, was last seen at 4:30 am Monday, Jan. 24 being picked up in an unknown vehicle in front of the Glacier Peaks Hotel.
Justin was wearing a pink hat and red and black checkered fleece.
He is described as being five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know the whereabouts of Justin Burd you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
