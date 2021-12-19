Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches at lower elevations, with 6 to 12 inches over mountain passes. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Visibility could be significantly reduced in areas of heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&