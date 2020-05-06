Man leads deputies on a high-speed chase through Cascade County

GREAT FALLS- A man was arrested last night after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Cascade County.
According to court documents, Cascade County deputies responded to Sun Prarie Road and Vaughn South Frontage Road after reports of a man speeding in the area and almost hitting two children. The call came in around 8 PM last night.
Court documents note the driver came to a stop and started to let two kids on bikes cross but then revved his engine and sped by, nearly hitting them.
Deputies tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. That driver, Newly Sivertsen, did not stop and kept speeding onto Ulm-Vaughn road.
Sivertsen eventually pulled into a driveway and appeared to be stopping. A deputy got out of his car, that’s when the driver sped up again and almost ran him over.
According to court documents, deputies were eventually able to deflate two of his tires. Sivertsen was forced out of the car and was taken into custody.
He has been charged with Careless Driving, Criminal Endangerment, and Assault n Peace Officer, among many others.
Right now his bond is set at $50,000