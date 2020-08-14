GREAT FALLS- A man who stole a car from a dealership in Great Falls was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.
On Thursday, August 13, Great Falls Police Officer was dispatched to Bleskin Motors Thursday around noon for a report of an auto theft that had just happened.
Court documents say an employee at Bleskin told the officer he saw the man enter another car on the lot and approached him to talk to him.
The man was reportedly rambling and not making any sense, so the employee asked him to leave.
After that the man then left the car he was in, he got into a 2015 white Mercedes M Class ML 400, valued at $30,995.
The keys to the Mercedes were in the car, court documents saying the man then started and reversed it into the parking lot.
When the employee saw the care reverse, he moved his golf cart in front and tried to block it, however, the car then rapidly accelerated forward, nearly hitting the employee before continuing onto 10th Avenue South.
The employee said the car came within inches of him, and that he was afraid he was going to be hit.
Another employee at Bleskin witnessed the incident and gave a consistent statement.
An employee at Alert Security also spoke to the officer, advising the suspect had shown up in a Chevy HHR in the alley according to surveillance footage. The Chevy, valued at $5,000, was located in the alley, and confirmed stolen out of Helena.
A few minutes later, a sheriff’s deputy was passed by a Mercedes on US-89 matching the description of the one stolen.
Court documents say the Mercedes was traveling over 100 miles per hour.
The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and began to pursue the car.
Documents say the suspect car accelerated to over 131 miles per hour, and at mile marker 77, the deputy saw it dangerously weave between traffic, maintaining its high rate of speed.
After losing sight of the car, the deputy saw it again traveling through a marked construction zone at around 100 miles per hour.
The car continued eastbound on to US-87/MT-200, the deputy losing sight of it at mile marker 2, and later seeing a large dust cloud around mile marker 6.5.
Once the deputy was closer, they determined the car had run off the road, hitting a delineator post.
The suspect car then continued eastbound, the deputy terminating the pursuit at the county line of Judith Basin County.
During the pursuit, dispatch was asked to inform the Montana Highway Patrol and Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office of the situation.
The deputy was later informed Judith Basin County Law Enforcement stopped the car and arrested the suspect.
Another deputy advised that during the pursuit, an off-duty Fergus County Sheriff’s Deputy called dispatch and stated the suspect car had driven towards him at a high rate of speed in his lane and nearly caused a crash.
Christian Scott Burkhardt has been charged with two counts of criminal endangerment, robbery, assault with a weapon, two counts of theft, reckless driving, speeding and fleeting/eluding a peace officer.