Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY FOR THE LITTLE BELT, HIGHWOOD, AND CASTLE MOUNTAINS... * WHAT...Snow expected for The Little Belt, Highwood, and Castle Mountains. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, with up to 7 inches over Kings Hill Pass. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&