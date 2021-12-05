JORDAN, Mont. - A man has passed away after being life-flighted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings following a crash near Jordan Friday.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a 2011 Gray Lincoln MKZ was northbound on MT-59 when it collided with the trailer of a 2000 Peterbilt truck in the southbound lane.
The Lincoln reportedly bounced off the trailer and hit a 2017 Dodge Caravan in the southbound lane.
A 75-year-old man from Glasgow who was driving the Lincoln was taken to the hospital in Miles City before being flown to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings. MHP reports he has passed away.
The 74-year-old man driving the Peterbilt from Port Orange, Florida, and the 80-year-old driver of the Dodge from Jordan were uninjured in the incident.
Everybody involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.